Fire severely damages two houses in Post Falls near Seltice Elementary

A third house was also damaged by the blaze. There are no reported injuries and everyone is accounted for at this time.

POST FALLS, Idaho — A fire severely damaged two houses and damaged the siding of a third in Post Falls on Friday afternoon.

Kootenai County Fire and Rescue crews responded to reports of a structure fire near Seltice Elementary School on Friday afternoon at about 3 p.m., according to Battalion Chief Justin Capaul.

Capaul said crews saw heavy fire and smoke from two houses upon arrival.

The fire spread between two houses, causing severe damage, according to Capaul. The siding on a third house was also damaged, he said, but crews were able to stop the fire from spreading to the house.

There are no reported injuries at this time and everyone is accounted for, Capaul said, and the cause of the fire is under investigation. Residents were home or in the area at the time of the fire, he said.