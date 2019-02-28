BOISE, Idaho — Two pedestrians were injured Wednesday afternoon when they were hit by an SUV in a West Boise intersection.
The crash happened just before 5 p.m. at the intersection of Milwaukee and Northview streets.
Police said late Wednesday night that the pedestrians were a 89-year-old man and a 87-year-old woman. Both were taken to the hospital. The woman's injuries believed to be life-threatening, police said.
According to investigators, the driver of the SUV was making a left-hand turn from Northview onto Milwaukee when they collided with the couple, who were in a crosswalk.
Photos from the scene showed paramedics working on the injured pedestrians before they were taken away in ambulances.
Police say the investigation into the crash is ongoing, and that the driver has been cooperating with officers.