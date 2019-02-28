BOISE, Idaho — Two pedestrians were injured Wednesday afternoon when they were hit by an SUV in a West Boise intersection.

The crash happened just before 5 p.m. at the intersection of Milwaukee and Northview streets.

Police said late Wednesday night that the pedestrians were a 89-year-old man and a 87-year-old woman. Both were taken to the hospital. The woman's injuries believed to be life-threatening, police said.

According to investigators, the driver of the SUV was making a left-hand turn from Northview onto Milwaukee when they collided with the couple, who were in a crosswalk.

Photos from the scene showed paramedics working on the injured pedestrians before they were taken away in ambulances.

Devin Ramey/KTVB

Police say the investigation into the crash is ongoing, and that the driver has been cooperating with officers.