FRUITLAND -- A man was killed Wednesday morning in an accident at a Fruitland mill.

Police say officers and paramedics were called out to Woodgrain Millwork on 16th Street at 9:48 a.m. for a report of a man underneath a large piece of equipment.

They arrived to find the 60-year-old man non-responsive but still breathing. The victim received life-saving efforts at the scene, then rushed to St. Luke's Hospital in Fruitland, where he died from his injuries.

The man's name has not been released.

