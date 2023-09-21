Police: Endangered 78-year-old man missing in Jerome

JEROME, Idaho — A 78-year-old man with severe dementia is missing in Jerome, according to Jerome Police Department. Police report that Michael Underwood was last seen on foot at Mr. Gas in Jerome at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night, Sept. 20.
Underwood is white, 135 lbs. and 5'10'' tall. He has grey hair and blue eyes.
Police said he was wearing a brown long-sleeved shirt that was cut off at the elbows, blue jeans, a brown belt, white tennis shoes and was carrying a black backpack.
If you have any information about the missing man, please call the Jerome Police Department at (208)324-1911 as soon as possible.
