HAZELTON -- One man was killed in a rollover on Interstate 84 in Jerome County Wednesday morning.

The wreck happened at 12:47 a.m. south of Hazelton.

According to Idaho State Police, 46-year-old Christopher Averett of Pocatello was headed west in a Honda Accord when he lost control.

The car veered into the median and rolled, throwing Averett from the vehicle. He died at the scene.

Averett was not wearing a seatbelt, police said. No one else was in the car.

Three lanes of eastbound I-84 were blocked for about three hours.

