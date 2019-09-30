BOISE, Idaho — Sunday night, we brought you the story of the friends and family foundation raising money and awareness for military families looking for help in the expensive adoption process.



That foundation was formed after a tragic gas explosion in Tamarack that killed four people.



Monday, a thousand numbered golf balls that had been pre-purchased by participants of a charity golf tournament were dropped from a helicopter above Plantation Country Club.

If a ball went into one of the holes on the course's temporary green, the person who bought that ball would get $1,000.



One-thousand golf balls were dropped from the sky, but not one hole in one!



