MOUNTAIN HOME - A hang glider pilot has died following an accident during the Gunfighter Skies air show at Mountain Home Air Force Base.

The remainder of Saturday’s Gunfighter Skies show, including the Thunderbirds performance, has been canceled.

The pilot, Dan Buchanan, was flown to a Boise hospital, but died of his injuries.

Gunfighter Skies will resume Sunday. Base officials say there will be a memorial for Buchanan, who had flown hang gliders at air shows for the past 36 years.

KTVB has a crew at the base working to gather more information and confirm details about the crash.

At least one brush fire, unrelated to the glider crash, was spotted on the base after a Saturday morning performance in which pyrotechnics were being used. The fire is surrounded by tarmac.

Tragedy at Gunfighter Skies show An air ambulance helicopter lands at Mountain Home Air Force Base following a hang glider crash on Saturday, June 2, 2018. Photo Courtesy of Bernie Deyo 01 / 06 An air ambulance helicopter lands at Mountain Home Air Force Base following a hang glider crash on Saturday, June 2, 2018. Photo Courtesy of Bernie Deyo 01 / 06

