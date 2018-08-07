BOISE - A Payette woman is in the hospital after being struck by a car Friday night.

Idaho State Police say around 6:22 p.m., Abbie Carr, 20, was walking on a sidewalk in New Plymouth when 2014 Nissan Versa driven by Augustus George, 19, of New Plymouth left the roadway and hit her.

The crash happened at the intersection of E. Elm Street and S. Plymouth Avenue in New Plymouth.

Carr was flown by air ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise. No word on the extent of her injuries.

None of the passengers in the car were hurt.

This crash remains is under investigation.

