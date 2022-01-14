Peace Valley joins number of Treasure Valley schools announcing emergency closures

Anticipating staff shortages, Peace Valley Charter School in Boise made the decision to close Friday

BOISE, Idaho — Peace Valley Charter School is among one of the many schools to make the decision to close early this week due to staff shortages.

The decision was made after about eight faculty members called in sick and the school was not adequately able to cover classes due to a shortage of substitute teachers.

As of Friday, the school was not considering a switch to remote learning, as it is not anticipated that the staff shortages will be ongoing or long-lasting.

The school cited Idaho Code 33-1003A in their decision to close considering the "health, safety or welfare of the pupils" when it comes to the continuity of educational services that are impacted by a significant percentage of faculty and staff not able to be present.

The aftercare program and all other after-school clubs will also be closed.

Classes are expected to resume Tuesday, January 18, after the Martin Luther King-Idaho Human Rights Day holiday. Updates will be posted by Sunday if anything changes.

Peace Valley is a Waldorf-method K-8 public charter school located on South Federal Way in Boise. It opened in fall of 2018.

