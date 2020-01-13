PAYETTE COUNTY, Idaho — The Payette County Sheriff announced Monday that he will be stepping down from his position next year, after leading the sheriff's office for 16 years.

Sheriff Chad Huff will officially retire in January 2021.

The Payette County Sheriff's Office has seen major growth during Huff's tenure, expanding from 42 employees to 54, and experiencing a 50% increase in call volume. As sheriff, Huff has overseen changes including implementation of Tazers, body cameras, mobile data terminals, e-ticketing, electronic fingerprinting, the text to 911 system and modernization of emergency medical dispatching.

Huff says he is endorsing Payette County Sheriff's Office Lt. Andy Creech to replace him as the next county sheriff.

“Lt. Creech will continue to provide excellent service to our citizens and we are confident in his vision and goals for the future," Huff said in a statement.