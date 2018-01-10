BOISE — Idaho State Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened on Old US-30 northwest of Middleton Monday morning.

Investigators say around 7:30 a.m., Margarita Jimenez Hernandez, 44, of Middleton, was northbound on the highway in a 2002 Pontiac Grand Am. At the same time, James Leedom, 40, of Caldwell, was southbound in a 1999 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

A vehicle had stopped in the northbound lane and was waiting to turn left onto Goodson Lane when Jimenez Hernandez drove left of centerline around the vehicle and collided with Leedom's Jeep.

Leedom was transported via air ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise. The extent of his injuries is unknown.

Jimenez Hernandez and her passengers, Catalina Ayala Arizmendi, 56, and Nacimento Jimenez, 67, were transported by ground ambulance to Saint Al’s.

Jimenez Hernandez' passenger Ana Ayala Andrade, 67, of Middleton, died from her injuries at the scene.

The highway was blocked for about three hours while crews worked to clear the scene.

