MERIDIAN -- A semi crash is causing major backups on eastbound Interstate 84 Tuesday morning.

The crash happened a little after 5 a.m. just before Eagle Road.

The semi truck overturned and is lying across several lanes of the interstate. Only the far right lane headed eastbound remains open.

Dispatchers say no one was hurt in the wreck, but emergency crews are still working to get the truck out of the road.

Traffic is moving extremely slowly in the area, with a long line of cars backed up behind the site of the crash.

Drivers are urged to slow down and look out for first responders in the area. Travelers headed east to Boise may want to consider getting off the interstate at Meridian Road or Ten Mile Road to get around the traffic bottleneck.

It's unclear what caused the semi's driver to lose control and roll the truck. KTVB has a crew on scene, check back for updates.

