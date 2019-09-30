BOISE, Idaho — The lights are back on after Idaho Power crews successfully tacked a power outage in Boise Monday morning.

More than 2,000 customers were originally affected by the outage, which happened in the area of Curtis and Frankin roads. The power cut out at both Borah High School and Hillcrest Elementary, according to the Boise School District, but all students and staff are safe.

Although Idaho Power crews at first estimated it would be restored by 9 a.m., the power was back on by about 8:30 a.m.

In the event of an outage, drivers should treat all non-functioning traffic lights as a four-way stop.