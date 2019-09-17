BOISE, Idaho — It was a big day for 3,700 elementary school children who received new sets of warm, well-fitting clothes this fall thanks to our generous community.



Students who school staff have identified as having a need visited the Assistance League of Boise Tuesday morning and were outfitted from head-to-toe as part of Operation School Bell.



Along with a bag full of new clothes, each child also received a personal care kit and a book of their choice.



"It's very rewarding to see the light in the children's eye when they are trying on the jeans and looking in the mirror and seeing the brand-new clothes and clothes that fit, and it's all about them and it's for them," said Dylan Goulet, Operation School Bell co-chair.



Operation School Bell is the Assistance League of Boise's biggest annual volunteer operation.

