BOISE, Idaho — The Ada County Highway District is hosting an open house Wednesday evening to get public input on the Orchard Street Realignment Study.

ACHD is currently conducting a study to realign and redesigned Orchard Street between Gowen Road and Victory Road to connect with the new Lake Hazel Road extension.

An online survey taken earlier this year helped ACHD develop alternatives that the public can review at the open house.

The open house will be held at the Best Western Vista Inn at 2645 Airport Way in Boise from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

If you cannot attend the open house, you can check out the survey online by the close of business on August 15.

Written comments may be submitted to ACHD Headquarters located at 3775 Adams Street, Garden City, ID 83714 or emailed to projects@achdidaho.org by August 28.