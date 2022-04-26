One person dies after skydiving accident in Caldwell

The accident involved two skydivers who took a sharp turn when the parachute lost air and collapsed, according to Caldwell Police.

CALDWELL, Idaho — The Caldwell Police Department (CPD) responded to a skydiving accident at the Caldwell Airport Monday afternoon.

The incident involved a tandem jump at Sky Down, according to CPD Lt. Damon Rice.

The two people jumped from the plane and deployed the parachute without any issues.

The experienced skydiver made a sharp turn during the descent, and the parachute lost air and collapsed.

One man died on the scene. The Canyon County Coroner's Office identified the man as 22-year-old Talon Robin from Meridian.

CPD Lt. Rice said the other skydiver sustained injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Watch more Local News: