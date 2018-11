EMMETT — One driver died in a vehicle versus semi truck accident on Highway 16, near Sand Hollow Road, outside of Emmett, according to Idaho State Police.

The crash occurred at 2:11 p.m. and the highway is blocked while crews work to clear the accident. Drivers should expect major delays until the crash is cleared.

Idaho State Police are currently at the scene and investigating the accident.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.

© 2018 KTVB