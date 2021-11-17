Olympic gold medalist Michael Phelps comes to Boise for aquatic center fundraiser

The 23-time gold medalist promoted the Greater Boise Aquatic Center and discussed water safety, fitness and accessibility.

BOISE, Idaho — On Tuesday night, Michael Phelps spoke with KTVB Sports Director Jay Tust at the Boise Centre to help raise money for construction on the Greater Boise Aquatic Center (GBAC).

GBAC will be a state-of-the-art swimming complex built in southeast Boise with year-round Olympic-style pools. Having an aquatic center of such size in the City of Trees will open up opportunities for championship-level swimming competitions, as well as promote swimming lessons and safety.

During the event, Phelps discussed how drowning is the second most common cause of death in children and how having more access to pools and swimming lessons can dramatically decrease the number of drownings.

Along with swimming safety, Phelps and Tust discussed the importance of mental health and how Phelps has struggled with his own mental health. Tust mentioned how in the past Phelps has even considered suicide.

‘Time - we don’t get it back.. If we can get a little bit out of every single moment, aren’t we succeeding?’ - @MichaelPhelps w/@KTVBSportsGuy in Boise for the Greater Boise Aquatics Foundation pic.twitter.com/wa04Ic0K3a — JessFlynn (@jessflynn) November 17, 2021

Funds from Tuesday's event with Phelps allowed GBAC to not only reach their goal of $250,000 for the construction of the aquatic center but even surpass the goal by nearly $100,000. Nonetheless, GBAC still has a ways to go with its financial goals.

People can help the construction of GBAC by donating to the Greater Boise Aquatics Foundation here.

Michael Phelps has promoted swimming safety, fitness and accessibility in his own foundation.

