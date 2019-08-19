BOISE, Idaho — An Idaho city councilwoman has proposed placing restrictions on rental application fees after residents have complained of high cost.

The Idaho Statesman reported Sunday that Boise City Council member Lisa Sanchez has discussed suggesting an ordinance that would stop people who take fees with no intention to rent, or whose fees are unreasonably high.

Sanchez says capping application fees at $50 or completely eliminating them would be a step toward affordable housing in Boise.

Officials say there is no timeline on when the city council could see the proposed restrictions.

Property managers say they are divided on the issue, and an application fee restriction below $50 could damage business.

Officials say the mayor is "supportive of the concept" and is interested in exploring it further.

