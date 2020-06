The fire broke out just after 11 p.m. Wednesday.

NAMPA, Idaho — Crews responded to a late-night fire at the Norco building in Nampa.

The fire was reported at 11:07 p.m. Wednesday just off Northside Boulevard. The building was closed at the time, but it's unclear whether anyone was injured.

Viewer Melodee Barrus sent KTVB photos of the scene.

Firefighters were able to get the fire put out safely. The cause of the blaze is unknown.