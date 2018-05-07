BOISE - You can now meet Zoo Boise's newest addition.

We were there Thursday as Revan the African lion took his first steps inside his new exhibit at the zoo.

We first told you about Revan about a week ago when the zoo announced his arrival from a zoo in Baltimore, Maryland. Along with being a new attraction at Zoo Boise, zoo Director Gene Peacock said he also acts as an ambassador for the species.

"We've been involved in lion tracking, lion research and reintroduction of lions into Gorongosa National Park, so he sort of serves as an ambassador to a species to help people see what these amazing animals look like and to learn more about them," Peacock said.

The zoo also said Revan is acclimating well to his new surroundings.

At 400 pounds, Peacock said Revan is a healthy eater with a daily diet of bones and chopped meat. He also said Revan's favorite treat is goat milk.

You can see Revan at Zoo Boise on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays while zoo employees work on socializing Revan with the zoo's two female lions

