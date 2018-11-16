BOISE — National Adoption Day was celebrated on Friday inside the Ada County Courthouse. It's a time to recognize the importance of giving children permanent, safe and loving families through adoption.

Four children had their adoptions finalized on Friday. KTVB was there for baby Emmy's.

Tiffany and Bradley Steele stood before Judge Andrew Ellis as he made the adoption official. Emmy, who's formal name is Emerson, was serene in her dad's arms and all smiles when the paperwork was done. The six-month-old seemed to sense the day was special.

The Steele's say they have been patient for a baby.

"We wouldn't have been able to have a child otherwise," Bradley Steele said. "We ultimately just want to be parents so we went down the adoption road. It means a lot."

"It's been something we've been looking forward to, but also something we've been waiting for," Tiffany Steele said. "Now it's time to celebrate."

Judge Ellis is also an adoptive parent and said presiding over adoptions is the highlight of his work.

