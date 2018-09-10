NAMPA — Idaho State Police say a 19-year-old Nampa man died when his car crashed into a pickup truck at a Canyon County intersection Monday evening.

Jacob Wright was southbound on 11th Avenue North in a 2004 Hyundai Elantra around 5:30 p.m. when he failed to stop at the intersection of Ustick Road, according to police. His car collided with a 1999 Ford truck pulling a trailer that was driven by 57-year-old Ignacio Ortiz of Nampa.

The crash happened north of Nampa. Wright died from his injuries at the scene.

Police say both drivers were wearing seatbelts.

The intersection was blocked for about three hours while police investigated.

© 2018 KTVB