Nampa Police asking for help finding 26-year-old woman

The Nampa Police Department said Nickie Burnside has conditions that require medications and she did not take her medications with her Friday night.

NAMPA, Idaho — The Nampa Police Department is asking for Idahoans to help locate a missing woman who left her residence Friday night.

26-year-old Nickie Burnside left her residence in Nampa around 9 p.m. on Friday and was potentially taken to the Flying J Truck Stop in Boise on Federal Way, Nampa PD said.

The department said Burnside has conditions that require medications and she did not take her medications with her when she left.

Burnside wears glasses and has brown curly hair. She is 4'10" and weighs 172 pounds. Nampa Police said Burnside may be wearing a striped dress, pink sweater and Converse shoes.

The Nampa Police Department asks anyone with information to call dispatch at 208-465-2257, option 2 or message Nampa Police on Facebook.

Watch more Local News: