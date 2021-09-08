Nampa City Council approves increase in sewer rates

Residential customers will pay nearly 17% more on their sewer bills this fall. The money will be used to fund improvements to the city's wastewater treatment plant.

NAMPA, Idaho — After much discussion, the Nampa City Council voted 4-2 at its meeting Tuesday evening in favor of increasing residential sewer rates by 16.75%, starting on October 1.

The city held a public hearing on the proposed increase to give the public a chance to weigh in on the proposed utility rate increase.

In May 2018, Nampa residents approved a sewer bond by nearly 87% to fund improvements to the city's wastewater treatment plant. The next part of the public-funded plan calls for an increase in residential sewer rates.

Sewer rates are estimated to increase by around $6.02 per month. Customers will be notified of the rate change in their next regular billing.

City officials want to remind residents that this increase is part of a planned “slow and steady” increase to repay a $165 million loan needed to make mandatory improvements to their wastewater treatment plant to meet Environmental Protection Agency regulations.

More information on the sewer revenue bond.

(The below graph was used to project the increases based on a sewer bond or cash funding in 2018).

