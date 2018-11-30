NAMPA — Fishing League Worldwide announced the professional roster for the upcoming 2019 season, and Nampa angler Cody Murray is one of 35 selected rookies.

Murray and the other rookies will be competing along with 136 veteran bass-anglers for the FLW Cup.

For Murray to become and win Rookie of the Year, he has to earn more points throughout the season than the other 34 rookies.

Murray has been in eight FLW events and has a career earnings of $10,392.

FLW is the world's largest fishing tournament organization and is entering its 24th season.

The season includes seven tour events and the FLW Cup. The winner of each event receives $150,000, and the Cup winner takes home $300,000.

FLW has tournaments across the globe, including tours in China, Italy, South Africa and South Korea.

The tour starts Jan. 10-13 at Sam Rayburn Reservoir in Brookeland, Texas.

