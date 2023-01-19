Moose injures Ketchum woman

On Jan. 13, the woman attempted to intervene between her unleashed dog and a moose. When she did, the moose charged at her.

KETCHUM, Idaho — A Ketchum woman was injured in her driveway after a moose attack, Idaho Fish and Game said Thursday.

On Jan. 13, the woman attempted to intervene between her unleashed dog and a moose. When she did, the moose charged at her, Fish and Game said in a press release.

The moose hit the woman in the head, knocking her unconscious. It continued to attack her while she was on the ground, Fish and Game said.

The moose attack wasn't reported until Thursday morning. Fish and Game says attacks from wildlife should be immediately reported to 911 and to Fish and Game because "Having conservation officers and biologists responding immediately to an attack or aggressive wildlife incident, greatly increases our ability to safely provide a service of protecting the public from additional wildlife incidents."

Residents who live in areas where moose are common should be vigilant when seeing wildlife nearby, Fish and Game said. While moose can appear slow, they can react incredibly fast.

If someone encounters a moose, Fish and Game says they should look for signs of agitation or stress.

"If a moose lays its ears back or the hair on the back of the neck raises, that means it is stressed and could charge at any time. Moose will often snort or grunt or stomp their hooves when stressed or feeling threatened. If you see any of these behaviors the best course of action is to put something between you and the moose – like a tree or a vehicle, or, if it can be done safely, enter your house or vehicle," Fish and Game said in the release.

Tips from Fish and Game:

Keep your dog on a leash when wildlife is present.

A moose may perceive a dog as a predator even when leashed. Avoiding an area when a moose is present may be the safest thing to do.

Never put yourself in a situation where you are between a cow and calf.

Males are in the rut during the fall, so they can become very agitated and show aggression.

Moose can become stressed in winter due to the cold and deep snow, low food supply and fat reserves depleting. Minimize disturbances during the winter, as it is critical to reduce stress upon big game animals.

Watch more Local News: