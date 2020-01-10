Mission Aviation Fellowship dedicates new family center in Nampa

The building includes meeting rooms, an activity room, library and study, computer stations, a large kitchen and dining area, and a teen and children's center.

NAMPA, Idaho — Mission Aviation Fellowship dedicated a new family center on Thursday at its headquarters based at the Nampa Airport.

The 8,000-square-foot facility cost $1.7 million to build and will serve as a gathering place for MAF employees while training in Nampa, families serving overseas that are on break and local staff.

The building includes meeting rooms, an activity room, library and study, computer stations, a large kitchen and dining area for 45 people, as well as a teen and children’s center. It also includes an outdoor patio with grills.

“Each year we host several hundred people for training and meetings. Most of them are families and they can often be here for extended periods of time as they prepare for overseas service. This facility provides a place, other than their apartment, for pilots to study, an area for kids to play, and for people to gather in during their down time,” said David Holsten, president and CEO of MAF. “We are very grateful to the many generous partners who supported our efforts to build this family center.”

Mission Aviation Fellowship is a global nonprofit Christian organization that serves in 37 countries across Africa, Asia, Eurasia, Indonesia and Latin America.