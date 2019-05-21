Stock in American chip manufacturers is taking a dive after the Trump administration put Chinese telecom giant Huawei on a trade blacklist last week.

The ban in sales stems over espionage concerns.

"CEO's around the country, so far we have heard say, this may be a temporary hit on earnings, but this is more than necessary," said Dave Petso, a Boise-based financial adviser. "We cannot continue with China the way we have, and this administration is saying we are not going to."

In the past week, Micron stock is down 10 percent and down 20 percent over the past month.

As for what this means for the future of Micron stock, Petso says the downward trend may continue for some time.

"We can absolutely predict that the stock probably will go higher if they work out some terms with Huawei, but I think this is a long-term situation," Petso said.