It’s become a holiday tradition for employees at Micron -- donating holiday turkeys and hams to those in need.

For the last 17 years, Micron has given every employee a turkey or ham around the holidays as a show of appreciation.

Employees are then given the option to donate that turkey or ham to the Idaho Foodbank.

This year, Micron employees donated 1,456 turkeys and 536 hams. That's enough to feed 2,000 families.

"This kind of donation is critical, so we can provide the food people need to really thrive and to have that extra bit of hope at the holidays," said Morgan Wilson, chief development officer, Idaho Foodbank. "We all know that it's a wonderful moment when you can provide that extra bit of specialness to your holiday dinner."

Nearly one in eight Idahoans face hunger year round.

© 2018 KTVB