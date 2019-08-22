BOISE, Idaho — A trucker escaped unhurt after the lumber truck he was driving overturned near Council Thursday morning.

The crash happened just before 5 a.m. on U.S. 95, about seven miles north of Council.

According to Idaho State Police, 47-year-old Raymond Astle of Grangeville was headed south on the highway when he failed to negotiate a curve in the road. The truck tipped over, spilling lumber onto the road and the shoulder.

Astle was wearing a seatbelt, and wasn't hurt. Crews are still working to clean up the area, and traffic on U.S. 95 is reduced to one lane. Idaho Transportation Department workers are currently performing traffic control by allowing northbound and southbound traffic through in alternating intervals.

Drivers should use caution in the area.