Together Treasure Valley Low Vision Center opens at the Nampa Public Library

Resources at the TTV Low Vision Center include desktop magnifiers, special braille books, sensory toys, youth games and VOX books, which are books that talk.

NAMPA, Idaho — A new resource is available at the Nampa Public Library for people with sight and hearing impairment.

Together Treasure Valley (TTV) awarded a $5,000 grant to the library to help open the Low Vision Center. The new center creates more opportunities and resources for those with vision and hearing challenges to enjoy the library with everyone.

The City of Nampa said new resources were purchased for the public to use with guidance from the Idaho Educational Services for the Deaf and Blind. The purchases include desktop magnifiers, special braille books and VOX books, which are books that talk.

The desktop magnifiers at the TTV Low Vision Center can magnify documents up to 65 times and read the documents out loud in multiple languages, according to the city's news release. Other resources include educational sensory toys and youth games.

"Together Treasure Valley funding has given the library a unique opportunity to invest in low-vision technology and educational sensory resources that will give long-lasting literacy benefits to youth and additional literacy support for adults with vision and hearing challenges," Nampa Library Youth Services Manager, Laura Abbott said. "We look forward to expanding our reach and supporting not just Nampa, but the entire Treasure Valley community with our literacy efforts."

The Low Vision Center celebrated its ribbon cutting on the third floor of the Nampa Public Library on Friday, with representatives from TTV, Idaho Educational Services for the Deaf and Blind and the City of Nampa in attendance.

Thank you to Together Treasure Valley for their donation which made the Low Vision Center possible!! We enjoyed a ribbon... Posted by City of Nampa, Idaho - Municipal Government on Friday, May 20, 2022

Watch more Local News: