U.S. Army Corps of Engineers want input on Lucky Peak Master Plan revision

BOISE, Idaho — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers wants public input on the revision of the Lucky Peak Master Plan. The Master Plan provides guidance on the lands surrounding Lucky Peak Lake and Dam. The Corps wants to know how the public uses the land in those areas and how the public would like it to be managed in the future.

The Corps will accept comments from April 10 through May 10, 2023 via email at LuckyPeakMP@usace.army.mil or through the mail at address, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Walla Walla District, ATTN: Lucky Peak Master Plan, 201 N. 3rd Avenue, Walla Walla, WA 99362-1876. There will also be an open house public meeting on Wednesday, April 12 at the Jordan Ballroom at Boise State University Student Union Building from 4 to 7:00 p.m.

The last time the Master Plan was revised was in 1988, so the Corps said the time for a new look is long overdue. Public comments will help the Corps revise the plan and will be considered when it is updated.

