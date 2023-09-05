Good news music lovers: 'Treefort 2024 Locals Only Sale' can save you money on a pass

BOISE, Idaho — People who want to go to the eleventh annual Treefort Music Fest, but would like to shell out a little less green, can check out the "Treefort 2024 Locals Only Sale" at The Record Exchange Friday, Sept. 8 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
People can get five-day passes to the fest for only $220, price does not include fees or taxes. Quantities are limited and there is a limit of four passes per person. This is an in-store event, deals can't be bought online.
People who buy passes at The Record Exchange sale are also automatically entered to win a prize pack that includes a $100 store gift card and swag bags from Treefort and The Record Exchange.
Watch more Local News:
See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist:
HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET NEWS FROM KTVB:
Download the KTVB News Mobile App
Apple iOS: Click here to download
Google Play: Click here to download
Watch news reports for FREE on YouTube: KTVB YouTube channel
Stream Live for FREE on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching 'KTVB'.
Stream Live for FREE on FIRE TV: Search ‘KTVB’ and click ‘Get’ to download.