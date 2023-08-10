Car crashes into southwest Boise business, it's not the first time it has happened

The owner said this is, at least, the third time a car has crashed into the building at the intersection of E Columbia and S Five Mile Road.

BOISE, Idaho — Broken glass, scattered shelves and a boarded-up hole in the wall serve as the remnants of a Friday night crash where a driver plowed into the side of a local business in southwest Boise.

This isn't the first time a car has hit the building.

Jeremy Johnson is the owner of Best Pest Control. His business is located where E Columbia Road stops at S Five Mile Road, the intersection where a driver failed to yield to a stop sign - crashing into Johnson's business.

"It's pretty extensive damage honestly," Johnson said.

While his pets - in the same room the car went into - were safe, the driver crashed through a wall with a mural of an A-10, the aircraft Johnson works on in the Idaho Air National Guard.

"It's a huge blow to my pride because I take a lot of pride in this," Johnson said. "All the neighbors in this area love it, I feel like it promotes a lot of patriotism."

While he's hopeful insurance will cover the repair costs, the crash will still impact Johnson's business. He said he will have to relocate employees or move to another building while they fix up their business.

"It hurts your pride, because you put your heart and soul into something and you know that everybody loves it," Johnson said. "It does hurt your pride, but at the end of the day, you know - it's just stuff. It's just a building that can be repaired, it could have been a lot worse. I didn't have any employees in the building at the time."

This is not the first time a car has crashed into the building, Johnson said it has happened at least three times before.

"The area us not lit well," Johnson said. "Columbia T-bones into Five Mile right into my shop - I mean my shop is 30 feet off the road. And if someone doesn't see that stop sign, it's a real problem. If you've driven in this area at night it is really dark."

Johnson placed rocks down to try and stop cars from crashing into the building - which didn't stop Friday night's crash. He also said a nearby pole has been hit multiple times.

The local business owner is hoping for a solution.

"There's just no lighting in this area, and people that aren't familiar with it - if you're not paying attention, you end up someplace you don't want to be. "Johnson said. "It's dangerous, we need some lights down here for sure - this whole area is not lit well."

KTVB has reached out to ACHD to see if they are aware of the reoccurring crashes in that area. The department had not replied by the time of publication.





