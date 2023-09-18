Ada County Landfill upping fees beginning in October

The increase in fees is due to a rise in operational and maintenance costs.

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — The Ada County Landfill is increasing prices due to a rise in operational and maintenance fees. The upped fees go into effect Oct. 1.

The Board of Ada County Commissioners adopted the resolution to increase rates on Sept. 5. The resolution states that after an analysis the board deemed the increase necessary.

"Based on an analysis of the costs associated with operating the Ada County Landfill and recommendations from the Ada County Solid Waste Department, it has been determined that an increase of the landfill tipping fee rates is necessary to fund the operation and maintenance of waste disposal system for the public at the Ada County Landfill," the resolution stated.

Fees will change as follows:

General tipping fee: Per tonnage price will increase to $32.

Tire disposal fee: Tire fee will increase to $5 per tire.

Refrigerated unit's fee: Fee will increase to $25.

For more information people can go to the Ada County Landfill website.





