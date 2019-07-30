BOISE, Idaho — The U.S. Forest Service say crews are responding to several new wildfires across the Boise National Forest that were ignited by thunderstorms Monday evening.

The higher concentration of fire ignitions is within the Lowman and Idaho City Ranger Districts.

Officials say the fires are currently small, less than one acre. The storms did bring some moisture.

The largest fire is the Taylor Fire. It has burned about 5 acres in the Idaho City Ranger District.

There are no structures threatened at this time and there are currently no fire restrictions in effect.

Most of the fires have been staffed with a combination of helicopters, hotshots, fire crews and engines. .

Another round of thunderstorms is possible over the eastern portions of the Boise and Payette national forests Tuesday. Rain is anticipated with the latest storms.

Forest officials urge the public to be extremely careful with all flammable materials. Fuels are drying out quickly and the potential for wildfire ignitions rises daily.