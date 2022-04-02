Larry Gebert, long-time KTVB meteorologist and Idaho philanthropist, dies at 65

BOISE, Idaho — Loss is hard to define. It’s so personal. It’s sometimes impossible to put into words. At this difficult time, we struggle to express the enormous grief we are feeling at KTVB.
Meteorologist and philanthropist Larry Gebert passed away peacefully Friday evening surrounded by his loving family after suffering complications from a heart attack.
Larry adored his family. They were priority number one. He would water ski across the Atlantic Ocean if any of them needed anything. Anything at all, even if it was just a bite of his famous prime rib.
He adored his KTVB family. Throughout his 30 years at the station, Larry was always there to lend an ear, some manual labor, a ride, some solid advice, or a really long story that didn’t actually have anything to do with the original conversation, but it helped take your mind off your woes. As for the weather forecasting, he gave his absolute best every day to keep you and your family safe. A true pro.
Larry adored service. His fingerprints are all over this community as he was a man of great charity. He would put on his khakis and sneakers and go wherever a non-profit needed his help. Every year he would host/emcee/auctioneer dozens of fundraisers. One year he said he helped 86 different events. The other years, it was probably around 84 or 85. He helped charities in our area raise millions of dollars. He set the standard for all of us to be highly engaged in our community, not to just cover our community. He was the personification of KTVB’s commitment to community service. We will honor Larry by continuing that level of commitment.
Larry Gebert: 1956-2022
Larry Gebert was a large man, 6’6”, a large personality, and an inestimably large part of our TV family. He was a true character and a good, genuine soul.
As much as he could take a joke, nobody was quicker with a joke about himself than Larry - his moustache, his dockers, Flat Larry, or his stories. He knew who he was, and he never failed to show his joy for it. His passions included time spent with his loved-ones water skiing, cruising, camping, and coaching youth football. He’d have coworkers over for Christmas morning, Thanksgiving dinner, or take them out on his boat and teach them to water ski. He loved to give them a family away from family when they moved here without one.
We will remember him for all of it, but we will always love him for his heart, kindness, support, friendship, and dedication.
There will simply never be another like him.
Details regarding celebration of life services will be announced in the coming days. Cards can be delivered to KTVB. Donations for charity in Larry’s honor can be given to the 7Cares Idaho Shares fund.
Larry was the subject of a feature on KTVB earlier this year during Meteorologists Week:
Larry Gebert began his broadcasting career in 1977 working for a radio station while he was completing his degree at Carroll College in Helena, Montana. He began working in television the following year in Great Falls, Montana as a sports reporter where he eventually became News Director in 1980. He also worked in Billings, Montana for three years before moving to Boise in 1983.
Larry has been with Idaho's NewsChannel 7 since 1992 working as a meteorologist.
Larry's immediate family includes wife Julie, sons Austin, Michael and David, and daughter-in-laws Nicole and Ashley.