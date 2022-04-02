Larry Gebert, long-time KTVB meteorologist and Idaho philanthropist, dies at 65

Larry will be remembered for his bigger than life personality, deep commitment and service to the community, and epic story telling.

BOISE, Idaho — Loss is hard to define. It’s so personal. It’s sometimes impossible to put into words. At this difficult time, we struggle to express the enormous grief we are feeling at KTVB.

Meteorologist and philanthropist Larry Gebert passed away peacefully Friday evening surrounded by his loving family after suffering complications from a heart attack.

Larry adored his family. They were priority number one. He would water ski across the Atlantic Ocean if any of them needed anything. Anything at all, even if it was just a bite of his famous prime rib.

He adored his KTVB family. Throughout his 30 years at the station, Larry was always there to lend an ear, some manual labor, a ride, some solid advice, or a really long story that didn’t actually have anything to do with the original conversation, but it helped take your mind off your woes. As for the weather forecasting, he gave his absolute best every day to keep you and your family safe. A true pro.

Larry adored service. His fingerprints are all over this community as he was a man of great charity. He would put on his khakis and sneakers and go wherever a non-profit needed his help. Every year he would host/emcee/auctioneer dozens of fundraisers. One year he said he helped 86 different events. The other years, it was probably around 84 or 85. He helped charities in our area raise millions of dollars. He set the standard for all of us to be highly engaged in our community, not to just cover our community. He was the personification of KTVB’s commitment to community service. We will honor Larry by continuing that level of commitment.

Larry Gebert: 1956-2022 1/45

2/45

3/45

4/45

5/45

6/45

7/45

8/45

9/45

10/45

11/45

12/45

13/45

14/45

15/45

16/45

17/45

18/45

19/45

20/45

21/45

22/45

23/45

24/45

25/45

26/45

27/45

28/45

29/45

30/45

31/45

32/45

33/45

34/45

35/45

36/45

37/45

38/45

39/45

40/45

41/45

42/45

43/45

44/45

45/45 1 / 45

Larry Gebert was a large man, 6’6”, a large personality, and an inestimably large part of our TV family. He was a true character and a good, genuine soul.

As much as he could take a joke, nobody was quicker with a joke about himself than Larry - his moustache, his dockers, Flat Larry, or his stories. He knew who he was, and he never failed to show his joy for it. His passions included time spent with his loved-ones water skiing, cruising, camping, and coaching youth football. He’d have coworkers over for Christmas morning, Thanksgiving dinner, or take them out on his boat and teach them to water ski. He loved to give them a family away from family when they moved here without one.

We will remember him for all of it, but we will always love him for his heart, kindness, support, friendship, and dedication.

There will simply never be another like him.

Details regarding celebration of life services will be announced in the coming days. Cards can be delivered to KTVB. Donations for charity in Larry’s honor can be given to the 7Cares Idaho Shares fund.

Larry was the subject of a feature on KTVB earlier this year during Meteorologists Week:

Larry Gebert began his broadcasting career in 1977 working for a radio station while he was completing his degree at Carroll College in Helena, Montana. He began working in television the following year in Great Falls, Montana as a sports reporter where he eventually became News Director in 1980. He also worked in Billings, Montana for three years before moving to Boise in 1983.

Larry has been with Idaho's NewsChannel 7 since 1992 working as a meteorologist.

Larry's immediate family includes wife Julie, sons Austin, Michael and David, and daughter-in-laws Nicole and Ashley.

Sadly, some people leave holes in our lives so big they will never be filled. Larry was a part of our Idaho community, and in the homes of many of our families every morning through his work on air. My deepest sympathies to his family and friends. https://t.co/sWvFh26ZWn — Brad Little (@GovernorLittle) April 2, 2022

Whenever I asked him how he was doing in the morning, he would always say “it’s another day in paradise".



Guess what, Larry? Now you really are in paradise. I know God welcomed you with open arms. But, we are sure going to miss you down here. That's the hardest part. 💔 pic.twitter.com/hqfjb01lmn — Maggie O'Mara (@maggieKTVB7) April 2, 2022

My heart is broken. There will never be another like him. Goodbye, sweet friend. Larry Gebert, long-time KTVB meteorologist and Idaho philanthropist, dies at 65. He will be remembered for his bigger than life personality and commitment to our community. https://t.co/q2Q27nv2LC — Doug Petcash (@DougPetcashKTVB) April 2, 2022

We lost a KTVB legend last night..and one of the most caring men of this community..

From his tireless dedication to countless charities..to his perfect and well-known stache..

Larry Gebert will be missed by so many in Idaho..but especially by his family at home..and at work.. pic.twitter.com/WOwX2BDzbI — KTVB Brian Holmes (@KTVBBrian) April 2, 2022

It’s so hard to believe. I can’t put into words how devastating this is. Larry is larger than life and there will forever be a void in our newsroom & our community. He was always positive, lovable, energetic & supportive. Please pray for his family ❤️ https://t.co/51EHp3ii2W — Morgan Romero TV (@MorganRomeroTV) April 2, 2022

Larry Gebert is one of the most amazing people I will ever meet. Larry always made me feel at home and made me a part of his family when I moved to Idaho. I will treasure camping trips, great stories and laughs, and of course his love for water skiing. Love you Larry pic.twitter.com/9d8jGkywku — Joe Parris (@KTVBJoe) April 2, 2022

Larry was bigger than life itself and we can all carry on his legacy by living like he did: to the fullest.

Please keep his family in your thoughts ❤️ https://t.co/D3S12sazDX — Danielle Allsop (@daniallsop) April 2, 2022

Yes, the sun will rise again, but mornings will never be the same in Boise…



From his mustache to his mic, Larry was a character! But also, few people are as genuine.



Funny, credible and vastly knowledgeable, he cared deeply about our KTVB family and the community. #RIPLarry https://t.co/Z8Le0Vh3AM — Jay Tust (@KTVBSportsGuy) April 2, 2022

Larry never said no when asked to promote a non-profit, he worked tirelessly to support as many as possible. There will never again be anyone like him. We all lost a great one — Gary Salzman (@gsalzman) April 2, 2022