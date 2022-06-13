Increase in Idaho property value assessment does not guarantee property tax increase

A property's value plays a large role in what the owners pays in property taxes; however, it's not the only factor, according to the Canyon County Assessor's Office.

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — A property value assessment notice showing a 60% increase to the property value is not uncommon in Canyon County, according to County Assessor Brian Stender.

However, just because a property value appreciated does not mean the tax bill will increase by the same percentage, according to Canyon County Assessor Brian Stender. In some cases, an appreciating property won't see an increase to their tax bill at all.

Alma Driesel lives in Nampa and experienced sticker shock when the assessor notified her of a 36% property assessment increase. Property tax documents dating back to 2018 shows her homes value increased from $240,700 to $508,900.

Initially, she saw her taxes increase too. However, in recent years Driesel is paying less despite her home's rapid appreciation, according to documents from the Canyon County Assessor's Office.

"'I'm very surprised," Driesel said.

From 2019 to 2021, Driesel's property increased in value by $100,000. Her property tax bill over the same span moved as follows:

2019: $1,892.28

2020: $1,889.56

2021: $1,886.42

"Ya know, it doesn't surprise me," Stender said. "Depending on what happens within those budgets, it can have a large impact on your tax bill."

The Assessor's Office determines the value of a property. It's the local tax districts who ultimately decide the budgets and how much property owners pay.

Driesel's property is outside Nampa city limits; therefore, the property does not pay into the city's property tax district. Additionally, the maximum homeowner's exemption also increased in 2021 by an additional $25,000.

Both of these factors assisted in keeping Driesel's property tax bill down, according to Stender.

"I'm not gonna say the value isn't a major component. It is. But there is more than just the value," Stender said.

But Driesel still believes the value of her home is too high; she’s unsure how much further she can stretch a dollar if her luck runs out.

"When this house can start out at 500-thousand, I just don't understand that," Driesel said. "You don't know until you're there. Pay one thing, and then try to pay another."

The Idaho State Tax Commission will activate a web link to help homeowners estimate their upcoming property tax bill, according to Public Tax Policy Specialist Kathlynn Ireland. This estimation should accurately reflect the real property tax bill within 1-2%, Ireland said.

