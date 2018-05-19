LEWISTON - Spring chinook counts in the Snake and Columbia rivers are improving after a late start to this year's run.

But The Lewiston Tribune reports that fishery managers in Idaho, Oregon and Washington are still unsure how strong the final run will be.

Flows on the lower Columbia River have surged in recent weeks and may be the reason for a dip in the number of chinook passing Bonneville Dam.

This week, 1,160 adult chinook were counted at Lower Granite Dam on the Snake River, the first day in which the daily count surpassed 1,000.

At Bonneville Dam on the Columbia River, the daily count was more than 4,500. It's been higher, but marks a recovery from last week's dip, which saw a low of 852.

