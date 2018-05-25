MISSOULA, Mont. - Rescuers have recovered a sport utility vehicle from the upper Selway River in the Idaho backcountry, but Idaho County Sheriff Doug Giddings says none of the four hunters missing since the crash earlier this week were inside.

The vehicle flipped into the river early Monday in a remote part of central Idaho about 60 miles west of Darby, Montana. Two of six men inside got out safely and have returned to Georgia.

MORE: Sheriff: Vehicle carrying 6 plunges into river in Idaho County

Giddings says the SUV was recovered Thursday and dogs were going to be brought in Friday to search the riverbank downstream.

Taylie Hammack of Redmond, Oregon told the Missoulian her stepbrother, 22-year-old Reece Rollins, is missing. The Lewiston Tribune reports the other missing men include two brothers from New York and someone from southern Idaho. Their names have not been released.

