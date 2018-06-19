BOISE - Idaho officials say they're as prepared as they can be for the approaching wildfire season with fire crews and air resources strategically placed, more ranchers signing up to help fight fires and two state-owned drones that can be deployed.

Officials with the Idaho Department of Lands on Tuesday updated the Idaho Land Board that also received a report from a federal expert predicting what at this point appears to be a typical wildfire year.

Jeremy Sullens of the National Interagency Fire Center says he doesn't see a lot of abnormalities but a fire season will certainly exist.

He says that means rangeland wildfires igniting more often in southern Idaho beginning in the next several weeks and wildfires moving to forested lands farther north later in the summer and fall.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.