POCATELLO — A Meridian man and three passengers in his car were injured and taken to a Pocatello hospital after a crash on Interstate 15 Sunday afternoon.

Idaho State Police investigators say Jayden Delozier, 19, was southbound on 1-15 in a 2000 Honda Accord and failed to slow for traffic. His car struck the back of a 2014 Infiniti QX80 driven by Cody Winzer, 24, of Billings, Montana. The crash happened around 4:11 p.m. at mile marker 55 near Pocatello.

The Honda went off the right shoulder of the highway, hit an embankment and rolled. The car came to rest on its roof.

Police says Delozier and three juvenile passengers were taken by ground ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello. No word on the extent of their injuries.

Winzer and a juvenile passenger were not transported to the hospital. Police says both people in the Infiniti were wearing seatbelts. Two juvenile passengers in Delozier’s car were wearing seatbelts. Delozier and one juvenile passenger were not.

The crash remains under investigation.

