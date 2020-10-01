BOISE, Idaho — A group of U.S. firefighters received a loud, standing ovation when they arrived in Australia.



The country is fighting fires on both coasts.



More than nine million acres have been destroyed, 27 people and millions of animals have died.



The help is a welcome sight by the Aussies. And we want to highlight one of those men.

VIDEO: Watch how this Australian airport welcomed US firefighters arriving to fight wildfires



Justin Fenton is a BLM wildland firefighter from Payette. He was in the video of the firefighters arriving in Australia.



His wife, Megan shared some pictures on her Facebook page.



Justin left the Boise Airport for Australia earlier this week.



Megan tells our Maggie O’Mara that she talked to him Thursday morning and he was in training all day Wednesday and is on his way to a fire.



About that warm welcome, Justin said, "It was really nice to see the appreciation for our service and they are completely grateful we are here to help them!"



Fenton is on a crew of 12 firefighters from the Northwest.

RELATED: 1.25 billion animals killed in Australian bushfires

RELATED: Australians leave homes as heat, winds escalate fire danger