BOISE, Idaho — Idaho's unemployment rate held steady at 2.9% in November.

The Idaho Department of Labor says it's the fifth straight month at 2.9%. The agency also says Idaho's unemployment rate has been at or under 3% for two years.

About 860,000 Idahoans are employed while about 26,000 are looking for work. The agency says that since November 2018, total employment grew with an additional 22,000 jobs.

The agency says that professional and business services jobs had the greatest percentage gain at 7.2%, followed by financial activities at 4.9%.

