Idaho unemployment rate drops to 5% as 14,000 workers land jobs

BOISE, Idaho — About 14,000 people landed jobs or returned to work in July as Idaho's unemployment rate dropped to 5 percent.

The Idaho Department of Labor said Friday that's a significant drop from April's historic high unemployment rate of 11.8 percent when the economy started shutting down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The agency also says that Idaho's labor force for the first time in state history exceeded 900,000 workers. About 45,000 of them are looking for jobs.

State officials say Idaho's economic recovery continues to be hampered by the pandemic.