BOISE, Idaho — Idaho's unemployment rate is now under 5%.



The labor department says the unemployment rate dropped seven-tenths of a percent last month from 5.5% to 4.8%.



That is seven percentage points below April's historic high of 11.8%



Nationally, the unemployment rate also dropped.



That number sits at 6.7% right now.

