BOISE, Idaho — Idaho is ranked one worst state in the country for working moms, according to the personal finance website WalletHub.com.

Women make up nearly half of the U.S. workforce, and more than 70 percent of moms with young children are working.

In order to determine 2019's Best and Worst States for Working Moms, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across three key dimensions: 1) Child Care, 2) Professional Opportunities and 3) Work-Life Balance.

WalletHub compared state dynamics across 16 key metrics. Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the most favorable conditions for working moms.

Each state and the District’s weighted average was determined across all metrics to calculate its overall score and used the resulting scores to rank-order the sample.

In the methodology, Idaho ranked number 51 for worst day care systems in the U.S.

Idaho also ranked poorly in lowest female executive to male executive ratio, coming in at number at number 49. Utah ranked the lowest at number 51.

However, Idaho did do well in the work-life balance category, ranking 15th.

Click on the link to see the full report.