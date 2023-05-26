The Hiawatha Trail is officially open for the season

The Hiawatha Trail, or "Crown Jewel" of rail-to-trail adventures officially opened for the season on Friday and will stay open through Sept. 17.

The Route of the Hiawatha was named a "Hall of Fame" trail by the Rail-to-Trail Conservancy, one of only 15 trails designated as such in the country. The scenic bike trail features some of the best views around while taking you 15 miles downhill.

Visitors get to bike through ten train tunnels and seven sky-high trestles. The ride starts with a trip through the 1.661-mile-long St. Paul Pass Tunnel, also known as the Taft Tunnel.

It is a highlight of the trail that follows the crest of the Bitterroot Mountains near Lookout Pass Ski Area.

The trail opens from 8:30 a.m.- 5 p.m. daily from May 26 - Sept 17, 2023.

Trail passes, shuttle tickets and mountain bike rentals are available at Lookout Pass Ski Area located right alongside Interstate 90. The start of the Hiawatha is a short 7-mile drive from Lookout Pass. Lookout Pass is located just 12 miles east of historic Wallace, Idaho.

It is recommended for visitors to start down the trail no later than 2 p.m. on any day. Shuttles begin leaving from the bottom of the trail around 11:45 a.m., with the last shuttle leaving at 4:15 p.m., and at 5:45 p.m. on Weekends and Holidays during Peak Season. Helmets and powerful lights are required for all visitors.

Day and season passes are also available on the lookout pass website here. Day pass ticket prices start at $34 for adults and $24 for kids.

People can also register for their first full moon ride, happening on June 3.

