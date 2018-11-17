BOISE — Idaho Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter has granted his fifth pardon of his 12 years in office.

The governor's office in a news release Friday said Otter pardoned Aaron M. Bonney.

Bonney was 18 years old in 1997, when he was convicted of the statutory rape of his 15-year-old girlfriend.

RELATED: Gov. Otter pardons former drug offender

The Idaho Commission for Pardons and Parole in October unanimously approved Bonney's request for a pardon and recommended Bonney receive a rare pardon from the governor.

Bonney completed his probation in 2004 and eventually returned to school. Bonney received an Associates Degree from the College of Western Idaho. In 2017, he attained a Bachelor of Science degree in civil engineering from Boise State University.

Otter says Bonney committed a serious crime but has taken responsibility for past mistakes, setting himself on a path to better his life.

Otter's four previous pardons involved drug crimes.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.